Tuesday, November 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Govt asks court to delay announcing Musharraf treason case verdict

45 mins ago
Govt asks court to delay announcing Musharraf treason case verdict

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has asked a court to postpone announcing the verdict in the high treason case against Pervez Musharraf.

The government has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court Monday, requesting it to stop the special court from announcing on November 28 the verdict it had previously reserved on the case.

The petition will be heard by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah. The case was filed during the PML-N government’s tenure and has been pending since December 2013.

The government contended that the co-accused was not included in the trial and was “singled out and is facing a solo trial”. The government said that the complaint had not been filed by someone who had been authorised to do so and neither had the special court to hear it been formed properly.

The government’s petition argued that the special court had reserved its verdict without giving the prosecution a chance to notify or inform Musharraf that he was being accused in the case.

A similar petition was filed by former president Musharraf’s lawyer Salman Safdar. This petition stated that the former general should be given a chance to explain himself before a decision is made.

The case

The PML-N government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over his decision to impose an extra constitutional emergency in November 2007.

More than 100 hearings for the case have taken place and four judges have been changed along the way.

Musharraf was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges.

On March 18, 2016, he left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the exit control list on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A few months later, the special court declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property, owing to his continuous inability to appear in court.

Later, his passport and identity card were also cancelled on orders of the apex court.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
pervez musharraf
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pervez Musharraf, high treason case, Islamabad High Court, petition
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.