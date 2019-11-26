Govt asks court to delay announcing Musharraf treason case verdict

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has asked a court to postpone announcing the verdict in the high treason case against Pervez Musharraf.

The government has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court Monday, requesting it to stop the special court from announcing on November 28 the verdict it had previously reserved on the case.

The petition will be heard by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah. The case was filed during the PML-N government’s tenure and has been pending since December 2013.

The government contended that the co-accused was not included in the trial and was “singled out and is facing a solo trial”. The government said that the complaint had not been filed by someone who had been authorised to do so and neither had the special court to hear it been formed properly.

The government’s petition argued that the special court had reserved its verdict without giving the prosecution a chance to notify or inform Musharraf that he was being accused in the case.

A similar petition was filed by former president Musharraf’s lawyer Salman Safdar. This petition stated that the former general should be given a chance to explain himself before a decision is made.

The case

The PML-N government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over his decision to impose an extra constitutional emergency in November 2007.

More than 100 hearings for the case have taken place and four judges have been changed along the way.

Musharraf was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges.

On March 18, 2016, he left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the exit control list on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A few months later, the special court declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property, owing to his continuous inability to appear in court.

Later, his passport and identity card were also cancelled on orders of the apex court.