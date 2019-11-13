Govt allows Nawaz to go abroad against Rs7b surety bonds

The federal government allowed on Wednesday former premier Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for treatment but asked him to deposit Rs7 billion surety bonds before leaving the country.

The decision was announced by Law Minister Farogh Naseem at a press conference in Islamabad. Naseem heads the sub-committee of the federal cabinet which was looking at legal aspects of the ex-premier’s departure abroad.

“Nawaz Sharif can go abroad by giving Rs7 billion bonds,” Naseem said at the presser. “The cabinet decided that Nawaz will have to deposit surety bonds.”

The government has permitted Nawaz to stay outside the country for four weeks.

Ailing former premier Nawaz was granted interim bail on October 26 by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference on medical grounds. The bail was approved after the National Accountability Bureau decided not to oppose it.

The former premier remained under treatment at Lahore’s Services Hospital for weeks after his health deteriorated during incarceration.

Last week, the PML-N filed a request to remove Nawaz’s name from the Exit Control List so that he could travel abroad and get treated. His medical reports were sent to doctors in London earlier and they advised the ex-premier to come to London for treatment as soon as possible.