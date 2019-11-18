Government cannot sell Pakistan Steel Mills’ land, rules court

The federal government has been barred from selling the land of the Pakistan Steel Mills to pay pending salaries of its employees.

The Supreme Court gave on Monday its order on the provident fund of the mills’ employees.

The government lawyer argued that the institution does not have the money for provident fund which is why they have to sell its land so they can pay people their salaries.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that an institution was destroyed just so people can fill their own pockets. “Why don’t we take notice of Pakistan Steel Mills?”

