Gold worth Rs5m stolen from Karachi warehouse 

Robbers broke into a jewellery warehouse Monday night and stole gold worth Rs5 million, according to the Karachi police.

The warehouse was located in Sarafa Bazaar.

The owner told the media that the robbers entered the warehouse after cutting the grill of one of its windows. They entered and then stole everything in sight, the owner added.

The Preedy police have registered a case.

Robberies have become very common, said a jeweller. The government is asking to pay more taxes but they aren’t assuring security for our shops and warehouses, he added.

