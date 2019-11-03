Sunday, November 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
‘Giving NRO to opposition will amount to treachery with Pakistan’

1 hour ago
'Giving NRO to opposition will amount to treachery with Pakistan'

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that granting NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to the opposition would amount to treachery with Pakistan and he would not do this.

“Unless they are held accountable, the country could not be put on [the] track of progress,” the premier said in a Facebook post Sunday.

He said the opposition only wanted to hear three letters from him: NRO.

PM Khan said he would not utter those letters “as it will amount to treachery with the country”.

The joint opposition has been protesting against the incumbent government. It accuses the current rulers of victimising their political opponents and blames them for the economic collapse.

The government, on the other hand, maintains that the opposition’s protest is only aimed at getting concessions for its leaders, who have been facing corruption inquires.

