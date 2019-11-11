Ghulam Sarwar, Firdous Awan’s comments land them into legal trouble

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Special Assistant on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan’s comments on former PM Nawaz Sharif securing bail on medical grounds have landed them into legal trouble.

A contempt notice was issued to Awan on October 30 for criticising the judiciary during a press conference after Nawaz was granted bail in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case. She had said that granting bail to the former PM will “open a floodgate” of similar requests by other prisoners, adding that the PML-N supremo has been given a “special dispensation”.

On Monday, the special assistant submitted a written reply in court, apologising for her remarks. “The said press conference was not specifically focused to offer comments on the judgment announced by the division bench,” the reply reads, adding that “she cannot even think to do anything which may cause any inconvenience or tend to commit contempt of this honourable court.”

Khan issued notices

The court has also issued notices to Sarwar in the contempt case against him. He has been instructed to appear in court on November 14.

Khalid Mehmood Khan, who had filed the petition against the federal minister, said that he had said that Nawaz was released as a result of a deal with the government while speaking on a talk show.

“Being a citizen of this country, [the] petitioner has a basic right to know about the facts whether such kind of ‘deal’ reached between Nawaz Sharif and the government,” the petition reads.

Jahangir Jadoon, who is representing the petitioner, said that a federal minister said on TV that there has been a deal.

What does that statement have to do with the court, asked Chief Justice Athar Minallah. Did he say anything pertaining to court proceedings, if he didn’t then the government should submit a reply to Sarwar’s statements, the judge added.

Court proceedings

The court has decided to hear the cases against both cabinet members together.

Awan, however, remarked that her case has nothing to do with Sarwar’s.

Justice Minallah said they are members of the same cabinet. The government is responsible for ensuring that people trust state institutions, he said. “How can the government challenge the credibility of institutions?”

The chief justice asked if any member of the cabinet has said that a medical board prepared fake reports for Nawaz. If baseless reports were submitted to get relief then this is a serious matter, he added.

Awan said that if any federal minister has said that then it is that person’s opinion. This is not the stance of the government in any way, she added.

