Getting CNICs made easier for applicants

1 hour ago
Getting CNICs made easier for applicants

The National Database and Registration Authority has introduced a new policy to ease the process of getting computerised national identity cards for all applicants.

Fresh applicants are no longer required to present Forms-B and get NADRA forms attested by a government officer of Grade-17 and above.

They only need to produce original matric certificates, domiciles and CNICs of their parents before NADRA officials at the time of registration.

Blood relatives can verify particulars of applicants. All they have to do is visit a NADRA office along with the applicant.

People seeking renewal of their CNICs can also get them renewed by presenting their valid passports.

Married women do not need a computerised ‘Nikahnama (marriage document)’ to apply for a CNIC. They can easily apply by submitting a Rs20 stamp paper.

Applicants can receive their CNIC from a NADRA office by submitting the original token issued to them at the time of registration. A relative of the applicant can also receive the CNIC, provided they have the “authority letter” from the applicant.

Officials at NADRA offices will interview all the applicants and leave their comments on the NADRA software.

Residents of merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can apply for CNIC from anywhere in Pakistan, according to the new policy.

