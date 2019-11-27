General Nadeem Raza assumes charge as CJCSC

General Nadeem Raza has assumed charge as the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairman at the Joint Staff Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Wednesday.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat retired today as the CJCSC. He served on the post for three years.

Prime Minister Imran Khan named General Raza as the new chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on November 21.

General Raza is a graduate of the Command and Staff College, Quetta and the National Defence University in Islamabad. He also attended a command course in Germany in 1994.

The officer carries with him a varied experience of command, staff and instructional appointments.