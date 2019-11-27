Wednesday, November 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

General Nadeem Raza assumes charge as CJCSC

8 mins ago
General Nadeem Raza assumes charge as CJCSC

General Nadeem Raza has assumed charge as the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairman at the Joint Staff Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Wednesday.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat retired today as the CJCSC. He served on the post for three years.

Prime Minister Imran Khan named General Raza as the new chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on November 21.

General Raza is a graduate of the Command and Staff College, Quetta and the National Defence University in Islamabad. He also attended a command course in Germany in 1994.

The officer carries with him a varied experience of command, staff and instructional appointments.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 
cjcsc General Nadeem Raza
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC, General Qamar Javed Bajwa
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.