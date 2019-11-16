Gas leak at Rawalpindi hostel leaves five severely injured

Five boys were severely injured on Saturday after a blast caused by a gas leak at a hostel on Rawalpindi’s Farooq-e-Azam Road.

The boys’ hostel is located in the jurisdiction of the Sadiqabad police station.

According to rescue teams, two boys, Inam and Ghulam Mustafa were severely injured. The other three, Hannan, Mubashir and Khurram, have sustained relatively lesser injuries.

All of the injured have been shifted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

On the request of other boys in the hostel, the police have registered an FIR against the owner of the hostel, Malik Shoaib, and have arrested him under Section 302 (murder) of the PPC.

