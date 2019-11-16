Saturday, November 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Gas leak at Rawalpindi hostel leaves five severely injured

60 mins ago
Gas leak at Rawalpindi hostel leaves five severely injured

Five boys were severely injured on Saturday after a blast caused by a gas leak at a hostel on Rawalpindi’s Farooq-e-Azam Road.

The boys’ hostel is located in the jurisdiction of the Sadiqabad police station.

According to rescue teams, two boys, Inam and Ghulam Mustafa were severely injured. The other three, Hannan, Mubashir and Khurram, have sustained relatively lesser injuries.

All of the injured have been shifted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

On the request of other boys in the hostel, the police have registered an FIR against the owner of the hostel, Malik Shoaib, and have arrested him under Section 302 (murder) of the PPC.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Gas Leak Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Rawalpindi, boys hostel, Sadiqabad, gas leak, Benazir Bhutto Hospital
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.