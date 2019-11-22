Friday, November 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Violence

Four killed in Rawalpindi clash between two groups

35 mins ago
Police claim to have arrested a few suspects, seized weapons

Four people were killed on Friday as a result of an armed clash between two groups in Rawalpindi, police said.

Members of Chaudhry group attacked the dera of Nambardar group in the Dhok Kala Khan area late last night, according to police officials.

The assailants opened indiscriminate fire, leaving three people dead and seven others wounded. One of the wounded persons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later.

The deceased were identified as Zeeshan, Abdullah, Hamza and Hassan.

A senior police official said they had rounded up a few suspects and seized weapons from them. Whoever was found involved would be brought to justice, he added.

On the other hand, relatives of the deceased accused the police of backing the culprits. They staged a protest demonstration along with bodies of the deceased and blocked Murree Road for traffic at Faizabad Interchange.

However, the protesters dispersed after talks with senior police officials.

