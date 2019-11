Karachi’s former AIG of logistics, Tanveer Ahmed Tahir, was acquitted of corruption by the Sindh High Court on Friday.

The court had initially sentenced Tahir to 10 years in jail.

Earlier this year, NAB had filed a reference against Tahir and former finance AIG Fida Hussain for misappropriating funds allocated to the police for petrol and CNG. The bureau, however, failed to provide enough evidence against the officers.

The court has also accepted Hussain’s bail plea.

