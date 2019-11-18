Monday, November 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Former Indian general supports rape, murder in occupied Kashmir

2 hours ago
Former Indian general supports rape, murder in occupied Kashmir

Photo: @airnewsalerts

A former Indian Army general is being criticised for endorsing rape and murder in Kashmir during a TV debate.

During a loud debate on the exodus of Kashmiri pandits on TV 9 Bharatvarsh, Major General (retd) SP Sinha screamed, “Maut ke badle mautbalatkar ke badle balatkar [death for death, rape for rape]”.

Several veterans, politicians and social media users have condemned his remarks.

“Imagine the fate of women in Indian Occupied Kashmir where such men wield power with total impunity,” wrote President Dr Arif Alvi on Twitter.

Special Assistant to PM for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan called the former army general an “agent” of the BJP.

“Those in the thick of counter terrorism operations know what it’s all about,” said a former chief of the Srinagar-based 15 corps, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, in a Tweet. “Human suffering witnessed upfront tempers opinion. [I] sometimes feel [that the] Pakistan Army’s system of clearing veteran [officers] for public forums is correct. Loose missiles avoided,” he commented.

