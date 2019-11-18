Former Indian general supports rape, murder in occupied Kashmir

A former Indian Army general is being criticised for endorsing rape and murder in Kashmir during a TV debate.

During a loud debate on the exodus of Kashmiri pandits on TV 9 Bharatvarsh, Major General (retd) SP Sinha screamed, “Maut ke badle maut, balatkar ke badle balatkar [death for death, rape for rape]”.

Listen this Ex Army officer Major General SP Sinha. He said “Balatkar ke badle Balatkar” (rape for rape) as a revenge for Kashmiri Pandit exodus. He is openly supporting rape of Kashmiri women, such kind of filthy officers are protected under draconian Law like AFSPA. pic.twitter.com/GHaHFota1S — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) November 17, 2019

Several veterans, politicians and social media users have condemned his remarks.

‘Obnoxious, loose missile’: Veterans slam Major General S P Sinha (Retd) for his deplorable remarks during a TV debate. Army distances itself. Issue reignites debate on a Code of Conduct for veterans #Kashmir https://t.co/LZ0NXV0eDT — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) November 17, 2019

“Imagine the fate of women in Indian Occupied Kashmir where such men wield power with total impunity,” wrote President Dr Arif Alvi on Twitter.

Disgraceful. Maj Gen(R) SP Sinha a leader of BJP advocates rape of Kashmiri women on TV. Imagine the fate of women in Indian Occupied Kashmir where such men wield power with total impunity. Indian forces have used rape as a tool according to HRW report https://t.co/tfKDIjWLib https://t.co/7NBCJ9WvB1 — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 17, 2019

Special Assistant to PM for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan called the former army general an “agent” of the BJP.

بھارتی فوجی بی جے پی کے کارندے بن چکے ہیں۔عالمی برادری بھارتی فوج کے ایسے ذہنی بیماروں اور انسانیت کے مجرموں کے خلاف سخت درعمل کا اظہار کرے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 18, 2019

“Those in the thick of counter terrorism operations know what it’s all about,” said a former chief of the Srinagar-based 15 corps, Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, in a Tweet. “Human suffering witnessed upfront tempers opinion. [I] sometimes feel [that the] Pakistan Army’s system of clearing veteran [officers] for public forums is correct. Loose missiles avoided,” he commented.

