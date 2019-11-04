Monday, November 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Foreign minister arrives in Malaysia on two-day trip

56 mins ago
Foreign minister arrives in Malaysia on two-day trip

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in Malaysia on a two-day official trip.

He was greeted at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport by the director-general of Malaysia’s foreign ministry. Pakistani High Commissioner in Malaysia Amna Baloch and senior officials of the Pakistani High Commission were also there to greet him.

Qureshi will be meeting Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and other senior Malaysian government officials during his visit. He will also inaugurate a community service centre at the Pakistani High Commission and meet members of the business community.

He was invited to the country by Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah.

Malaysia SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
 
