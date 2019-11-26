Foreign funding case: PTI submits details of donors, audit reports

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf submitted on Tuesday details of its donors and audit reports to the Election Commission of Pakistan in the foreign funding case against it.

The ECP has been conducting hearings of the case on a daily basis. The scrutiny committee of the ECP would review the documents submitted by the ruling party on Wednesday, according to PTI’s counsel.

The scrutiny committee also sought details of funds from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party. They were given two days to submit the details.

Farrukh Habib, who filed the petition against the PML-N, said that Nawaz league was trying to get away but they would not let it succeed.

“They tried to find an escape in this case the way they had tried in the Panama case,” Habib said. “They laundered money through party accounts.”

PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said the PTI filed a petition against them to divert attention from the case against it.

“Tehreek-e-Insaf owns a company in the US through which it received hundreds of thousands of dollars from foreign nationals,” he said.

“It owns another firm in Dubai and had an account opened in Australia.”

The scrutiny committee will again meet at 2:30pm on Thursday.