Five policemen killed in Rajanpur ambush

November 11, 2019
Five policemen killed in Rajanpur ambush

 

Five policemen were killed on Sunday after they were ambushed by fugitives in Punjab’s Rajanpur district, police said.

Officials said a police team was dispatched to the Arbi Tibba area for the arrest of some fugitives.

The miscreants opened fire on the police van as soon as it reached there, the officials said.

As a consequence, they said, five policemen were killed.

A policeman was also among four people killed in a separate encounter in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Unknown men riding a motorbike opened indiscriminate fire after they were signalled by the police to stop at a checkpoint near Kot Mubarak, District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz said.

An Elite Force man, a passer-by and two suspects were killed in the exchange of fire that ensued, the official said. Another cop sustained gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, additional contingents were called in for the arrest of miscreants in both Rajanpur and DG Khan districts.

