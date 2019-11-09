Five people shot dead over property dispute in Lahore’s Batapur

Five people were shot dead over a property dispute in Lahore’s Batapur on Saturday afternoon.

Amjad, Imran, Aijaz and Zafar, all identified as members of Nazeer group, died on the spot. A passerby was injured in the firing and he succumbed to his wounds at Mayo Hospital.

The police said that members of the Nazeer group had injured a member of their rivals, Rafaqat group, on Friday while fighting over an eight-marla house. Both groups were going to the Wagah police when the Rafaqat group attacked their rivals in Diyal village.

The police have arrested a primary suspect from the hospital.

Cantt SP Safdar Raza Kazmi said that teams have been formed for the arrest of the other suspects.

