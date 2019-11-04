Monday, November 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Five men pay Rs50,000 fine for hunting hares in Khushab

7 mins ago
Five men pay Rs50,000 fine for hunting hares in Khushab

Photo: Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department/Twitter

Five men were handed a fine of Rs50,000 for illegally hunting hares in Khushab’s Katha Saghral.

They were arrested on November 2 and presented before a civil judge. They were fined Rs10,000 each for violating the law.

The Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Act, 1974 prohibits people from hunting wild hares at night time, District Wildlife Officer Aamir Niazi told SAMAA Digital.

The hunters, who were mainly locals and some people from Buttar district, had killed three hares by the time they were arrested, he added.

The hunting season for hares starts in September and continues till March. The law states that a hunter cannot kill more than three hares per day.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
khushab Punjab wildlife department
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, hindu, Diwali,
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
You can now apply for Karachi's four new housing projects
You can now apply for Karachi’s four new housing projects
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.