Five men pay Rs50,000 fine for hunting hares in Khushab

Five men were handed a fine of Rs50,000 for illegally hunting hares in Khushab’s Katha Saghral.

They were arrested on November 2 and presented before a civil judge. They were fined Rs10,000 each for violating the law.

The Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Act, 1974 prohibits people from hunting wild hares at night time, District Wildlife Officer Aamir Niazi told SAMAA Digital.

The hunters, who were mainly locals and some people from Buttar district, had killed three hares by the time they were arrested, he added.

The hunting season for hares starts in September and continues till March. The law states that a hunter cannot kill more than three hares per day.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.