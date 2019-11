Watch the incident's CCTV footage

CCTV footage of the incident showed two men on a motorcycle stopping near Sindhi Hotel. One of them gets off and then moves towards five men sitting at the tea shop. The suspect tried to rob them at gunpoint and he hit one person.Reacting to this, all five men captured the suspect and started hitting him.The suspect's accomplice managed to escape.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram