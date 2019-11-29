Seven injured in rickshaw blast on Lahore’s Lytton Road

The rickshaw has been completely destroyed

The police initially believe the explosion had something to do with the vehicle's CNG cylinder but they found a timed device a few feet from the wreckage.

Motorcycles near the rickshaw were damaged in the fire and the rickshaw was completely destroyed.

The police say the wires of the timed device were attached to the cylinder. They believe the attacker wanted to target a nearby place of worship but it hasn't been confirmed yet.

The explosives were wrapped in cloth and the Bomb Disposal Squad estimates that they weighed between three and five kilogrammes. The Counter-Terrorism Department has taken over the investigation and taken the device into custody.

The police say the bomb went off before it was scheduled to.

The investigations DIG confirmed that seven people had been injured in the blast and that all of them are out of danger.

The rickshaw driver Ramzan has been detained. He told the police that he picked up a passenger in Sherakot and dropped him off in Samnabad. He had gone to the bathroom when the rickshaw exploded.