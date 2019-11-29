Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Seven injured in rickshaw blast on Lahore’s Lytton Road

3 hours ago
The rickshaw has been completely destroyed

At least seven people were injured when a rickshaw exploded on Lahore's Lytton Road on Friday morning. The police say there were explosive materials attached the vehicle's cylinder. 

The police initially believe the explosion had something to do with the vehicle's CNG cylinder but they found a timed device a few feet from the wreckage.

Motorcycles near the rickshaw were damaged in the fire and the rickshaw was completely destroyed.

The police say the wires of the timed device were attached to the cylinder. They believe the attacker wanted to target a nearby place of worship but it hasn't been confirmed yet.

The explosives were wrapped in cloth and the Bomb Disposal Squad estimates that they weighed between three and five kilogrammes. The Counter-Terrorism Department has taken over the investigation and taken the device into custody.

The police say the bomb went off before it was scheduled to.

The investigations DIG confirmed that seven people had been injured in the blast and that all of them are out of danger.

The rickshaw driver Ramzan has been detained. He told the police that he picked up a passenger in Sherakot and dropped him off in Samnabad. He had gone to the bathroom when the rickshaw exploded.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
explosion Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, Explosion, lytton road, liton road, lahore explosion, rickshaw explosion,
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.