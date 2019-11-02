Five dengue deaths reported in Rawalpindi, toll hits 68

Five people have died of dengue in Rawalpindi.

They died over the course of the past two days, according to the dengue advisory group. With the recent deaths the death toll of the disease in the city reached 68.

Fifty-three more people with dengue have been admitted to hospitals in the city during the past 24 hours.

Dengue death toll reaches 26 in Karachi

A woman died of dengue at Karachi’s Ziauddin Hospital on Saturday. The deceased was identified as a 28-year-old resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The death toll of the disease in the city has reached 26, according to the dengue control cell.

District Central has been the worst affected, with more than 40 new cases are being reported every day from the district. The district comprises Liaquatabad, North Karachi, Gulberg and North Nazimabad.

In light of the situation, a 40-bed ward has been set up in Nazimabad’s Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, said Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Anwar.

Government officials continue to insist that spraying is being carried out across the city.

Dr Iqbal Memon, manager of Sindh’s dengue prevention and control programme, says the campaign is in full swing in Karachi. He added that it is not a general spraying campaign. Teams are working in specially designated areas, he explained. Dengue larvae have been discovered at construction sites and nurseries in Defence, he said.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar also says teams are carrying out sprays continuously using 40 of the KMC’s vehicles.

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani says he has written to the federal government to take notice of the situation in Karachi.

