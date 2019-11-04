Five-day anti-polio drive begins across Balochistan

A five-day polio drive began on Monday across 13 districts of Balochistan.

According to the coordinator of the Emergency Operation Centre Balochistan, Rashid Razzaq, the campaign will be launched in Quetta, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Jhal Magsi, Sibi, Suhbat Pur, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Dukki, Harnai and Ziarat districts.

“The campaign aims to administer anti-polio vaccines to 1.3 million children under and of five years of age,” the coordinator said.

This year, 80 polio cases have been reported in Pakistan. Seven cases have been reported in Balochistan, of which three were from Qila Abdullah, two from Jaffarabad and one each from Quetta and Harnai.

Razzaq said that 7,481 medical teams, including mobile, fixed and transit teams, are taking part in this year’s campaign. He said that they have made foolproof arrangements for the teams.

Anti-polio campaign commences in Chaman

A five-day anti-polio campaign was initiated in Chaman on Monday by the region’s assistant commissioner, Yasir Iqbal Dashti. He started the campaign by administering anti-polio vaccines to children at Civil Hospital, Chaman.

The hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Asmatullah Achakzai, said that during the drive, 0.15 million children in the district will be vaccinated.

“This year, three polio cases were reported in Chaman,” he said. “We request parents to let the polio teams vaccinate children so that this fatal disease is eradicated form the province,” Achakzai added.