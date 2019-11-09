First grader hospitalised in Quetta after teacher beats him up

A first grader was hospitalised in Quetta after his teacher beat him up.

The child’s father, Mohibullah, said his son was beaten by his teacher because he came late.

The child is a student at the Buner Primary School in Quetta’s Postal Colony. A case has been registered against the teacher at the Civil Lines police station.

The teacher, identified as Abdul Qadir, has also been arrested. Balochistan outlawed corporal punishment earlier this year.

Mohibullah says Abdul Qadir beat his son very badly, leaving him with wounds on his hands, back, stomach and other parts of his body. He fell ill because of the pain and is currently admitted at Civil Hospital.