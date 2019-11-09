Saturday, November 9, 2019  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

First grader hospitalised in Quetta after teacher beats him up

3 hours ago
First grader hospitalised in Quetta after teacher beats him up

A first grader was hospitalised in Quetta after his teacher beat him up. 

The child’s father, Mohibullah, said his son was beaten by his teacher because he came late.

The child is a student at the Buner Primary School in Quetta’s Postal Colony. A case has been registered against the teacher at the Civil Lines police station.

The teacher, identified as Abdul Qadir, has also been arrested. Balochistan outlawed corporal punishment earlier this year.

Mohibullah says Abdul Qadir beat his son very badly, leaving him with wounds on his hands, back, stomach and other parts of his body. He fell ill because of the pain and is currently admitted at Civil Hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
child abuse Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
The reality of the JUI-F's Azadi March, in pictures
The reality of the JUI-F’s Azadi March, in pictures
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Azadi March Day 7: Not backing down, says Fazl
Azadi March Day 7: Not backing down, says Fazl
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.