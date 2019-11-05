Tuesday, November 5, 2019  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Politics

Firdous Awan ordered to submit written apology in contempt case 

3 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Islamabad High Court has ordered Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan to submit a written apology in court in the contempt case against her. 

She has been summoned again on Saturday, November 9.

A contempt notice was issued to her on October 30 for criticising judiciary during a press conference after Nawaz Sharif was granted bail in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case. She had said that granting bail to the former PM will “open a floodgate” of similar requests by other prisoners, adding that the PML-N supremo has been given a “special dispensation”.

On Tuesday, she apologised in court for her remarks. “I am a law-abiding citizen and I didn’t intend to hamper the court proceedings in any way,” she said. Awan remarked that she has never broken the law in her 20-year-old career.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the law is the same for everyone. “If a person is accused of terrorism then the court will give that person a chance for fair trial too,” he added.

Awan had filed a petition for exemption from next hearing but the court denied it.

We hope you settle the issue otherwise we will have to summon interior secretary, Justice Minallah remarked.

Firdous Ashiq Awan islamabad high court
 
