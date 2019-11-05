Firdous Awan ordered to submit written apology in contempt case 

The Islamabad High Court has ordered Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan to submit a written apology in court in the contempt case against her.
She has been summoned again on Saturday, November 9.
A contempt notice was issued to her on October 30 for criticising judiciary during a press conference after Nawaz Sharif was granted bail in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case. She had said that granting bail to the former PM will “open a floodgate” of similar requests by other prisoners, adding that the PML-N supremo has been given a “special dispensation”.
On Tuesday, she apologised in court for her remarks. “I am a law-abiding citizen and I didn’t intend to hamper the court proceedings in any way,” she said. Awan remarked that she has never broken the law in her 20-year-old career.
Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the law is the same for everyone. “If a person is accused of terrorism then the court will give that person a chance for fair trial too,” he added.
Awan had filed a petition for exemption from next hearing but the court denied it.
We hope you settle the issue otherwise we will have to summon interior secretary, Justice Minallah remarked.