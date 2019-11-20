Wednesday, November 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Firdous Ashiq Awan tweets wrong information about cabinet re-shuffle 

55 mins ago
Photo: Online

Firdous Ashiq Awan, who is the special assistant to the PM on information and broadcasting, didn’t know about the changes in the cabinet shakeup it seems. 

She tweeted on November 18 that Asad Umar is returning to the cabinet as the minister for planning and development, a charge which was held by Khusro Bakhtiar. She added that Bakhtiar would be made minister for petroleum.

However, when the notification was issued the next day it showed that half of her tweet was correct as Umar did indeed return to the cabinet. But Bakhtiar was made the minister for food security while Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan, the previous food security minister, is now the federal minister for states and frontier regions.

This irregularity between the information assistant’s tweet and the government notification has many people speculating that Awan isn’t informed about the government or cabinet affairs.

On November 19, Umar made his way back in the cabinet and was sworn in as planning and development minister. He was administered the oath by President Arif Alvi.

