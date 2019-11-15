FIR registered against JUI-F leaders for holding rally in Karachi

An FIR was registered on Friday against leaders of the JUI-F for holding a rally in Karachi, on Hub River Road.

The case was registered at the Mochki police station on behalf of the state.

JUI-F supporters staged a protest on Hub River Road at Lucky Chowrangi. The protest was part of their ‘Plan B’ after the Azadi March.

It was registered under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

JUI-F Sindh leader Rashid Soomro is also named in the FIR, which says 250 people “suddenly” blocked the main road connecting Balochistan and Karachi on Friday.

