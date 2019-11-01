Fazl’s backtracking on agreement with govt, says Khattak

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak accused on Friday Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman of backtracking on agreement between the government and the joint opposition’s Rahbar Committee.

The defence minister said there was no mention of prime minister’s resignation in talks with the Rahbar Committee.

Khattak, who is also the head of government’s negotiations team, said so on SAMAA TV show ‘7 se 8’ Friday.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman is backtracking on his agreement,” Khattak said. “Talks will be held, but we won’t reconcile with anyone.”

The Fazl-led Azadi March against the government reached Islamabad late Thursday. It began from Karachi on October 27.

Leaders of the JUI-F, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Awami National Party and others addressed a rally in Islamabad Friday.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, Fazl said the marchers did not want a confrontation with the institutions, but they wanted them to be impartial.

“We are giving you two days to stop backing the government,” he said, asking the institutions to remain impartial.

The JUI-F chief gave Prime Minister Imran two days to tender his resignation. “After this, we will make our own decision. We will not wait any more.”

He expressed his readiness to have a dialogue with the institutions, but said the government had to go.