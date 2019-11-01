Friday, November 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Fazl’s backtracking on agreement with govt, says Khattak

2 hours ago
Fazl’s backtracking on agreement with govt, says Khattak

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak accused on Friday Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman of backtracking on agreement between the government and the joint opposition’s Rahbar Committee.

The defence minister said there was no mention of prime minister’s resignation in talks with the Rahbar Committee.

Khattak, who is also the head of government’s negotiations team, said so on SAMAA TV show ‘7 se 8’ Friday.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman is backtracking on his agreement,” Khattak said. “Talks will be held, but we won’t reconcile with anyone.”

The Fazl-led Azadi March against the government reached Islamabad late Thursday. It began from Karachi on October 27.

Leaders of the JUI-F, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party, Awami National Party and others addressed a rally in Islamabad Friday.

Addressing the participants on the occasion, Fazl said the marchers did not want a confrontation with the institutions, but they wanted them to be impartial.

“We are giving you two days to stop backing the government,” he said, asking the institutions to remain impartial.

The JUI-F chief gave Prime Minister Imran two days to tender his resignation. “After this, we will make our own decision. We will not wait any more.”

He expressed his readiness to have a dialogue with the institutions, but said the government had to go.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Imran Khan maulana fazlur rehman pervez khattak
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pervez Khattak, Imran Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PM, resignation, JUI-F, Azadi March, Rahbar Committee
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.