Fazl rejects offer for a commission to probe election rigging

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected on Tuesday the government’s offer to establish a judicial commission to look into alleged rigging of 2018 polls and reiterated his demand for a snap election.

Addressing participants of the JUI-F sit-in in Islamabad, Fazl said their eyes were on the future, questioning why was there no objection to the 126-day-long sit-in.

His comment was a reference to the 2014 sit-in staged by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Islamabad.

“An objection to the Azadi March by opposition parties and the masses is beyond comprehension,” he said. “Demands of the people will have to be accepted. All political parties are on one side and the government is on the other.”

The JUI-F chief said that victimisation of political rivals in the name of accountability would no longer work.

He said factories were being shut down, people were being forced out of their jobs and a poor man was unable to pay his electricity bill. “The longer this government stays in power, the more we will suffer,” he said.

“We reject the proposal to set up a commission and are firm on our demand for re-election,” Fazl said.

“Only we will decide when we are to leave and when are we not. Who are these ministers giving us time a day or two?”

Fazl’s comments came hour after talks between the Rahbar Committee of the joint opposition and the government’s negotiations team in Islamabad.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who heads the government’s team, said their talks with the opposition committee were still continued.

“Both are trying to find a middle way,” he said. The minister said they wanted a dignified way out for the opposition as well.

Akram Durrani, who heads the Rahbar Committee, said they had presented their demands for PM’s resignation and a snap election today as well.

During the meeting, sources informed SAMAA TV, the government had offered to constitute a judicial commission to probe alleged poll rigging.

