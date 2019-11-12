Fazl presides over meeting to ponder ‘Plan B’ against govt

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman presided over a party meeting on Tuesday to ponder a ‘Plan B’ against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the centre, party sources informed Samaa TV.

The JUI-F chief presided over the meeting at his residence in Islamabad, the sources said. It had senior members of the JUI-F in presence.

Party leaders discussed closure of highways in different provinces and a lockdown of key places in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, according to sources within the JUI-F.

Fazl would make an announcement in this regard during his address with participants of the Islamabad sit-in, the sources added.

Opposition parties have called for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and a snap election in the country among other demands. However, the JUI-F alone has been staging a protest sit-in in Islamabad.

Though it has moral support of other opposition parties, but two major parties — the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party — have so far maintained a safe distance from the Islamabad sit-in.

The Rahbar Committee, which has representation of all the opposition parties, and the government have also been in talks to defuse the current crisis. However, the negotiations have so far failed to yield any result.