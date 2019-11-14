Fazl predicts fresh polls in country before 2020

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Thursday that he was seeing a fresh election being held in the country before 2020.

The JUI-F chief said so while speaking to the media after meeting Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in Islamabad.

He said the Chaudhry brothers made efforts to defuse the political crisis during the JUI-F’s sit-in in Islamabad.

“We still stand our ground and the government is also adamant not to present [PM’s] resignation,” Fazl said.

He said the Chaudhry brothers understood that they had not previously seen such a huge crowd being peaceful, in which people gathered from across the country and foundation was laid of a new tradition in politics.

“We are striving to bring a healthy and independent democracy in the country,” the JUI-F chief said. He said his party marched towards Islamabad and staged a protest remaining within the bounds of the law.

Commenting on the matter of Nawaz Sharif, he said the former premier was being meted out an inhumane treatment.

“We have been continuing our Azadi March and congregations have begun on all major highways across the country,” Fazl said. “We have asked for giving way to passengers, ambulances and other emergency vehicles.”

He urged authorities to “act carefully” and not take the situation towards violence. “We have the right to protest,” the JUI-F chief added.

He thanked Shujaat saying the PML-Q leader in his statement issued Wednesday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan not to create such circumstance under which no one wishes to become a prime minister.

Fazl said, “2020 is far away, I’m seeing election being held before that.”

Taking his turn, Shujaat said a system meeting the expectations of the people should be brought in the country. He reiterated that Nawaz should be allowed to travel abroad.

“Imran Khan should make a decision by having a big heart,” the PML-Q leader said. “Nawaz should be sent abroad for treatment unconditionally.”

Elahi praised the JUI-F for demonstrating exemplary discipline during its march and sit-in.

“Bullets were fired and people were injured too in the past sit-ins,” he said. “But here, their own supporters kept cleaning the places.”