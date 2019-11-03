Fazl firm on demand for PM’s resignation, snap election

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman reiterated on Sunday that the current rulers of the state would have to go home and order a snap election in the country.

Addressing participants of the JUI-F’s sit-in in Islamabad, Fazl said they looked prepared for the achievement of their goal.

“The issue is not about the resignation of one person, but votes of the people,” he said. “The nation is fighting a battle today to take back the votes it had entrusted.”

The JUI-F chief said the election commission was “helpless” which was why the people had gathered in the federal capital. “Such a massive rigging has taken place that there is no need to go to any institution,” he said.

Fazl said they were being asked to go to the election commission, lamenting that the foreign funding case against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was pending there for the last five years.

“The rulers will have to go and order a re-election,” he said. “Today one Islamabad is shut down; [we] will show them by shutting down the entire country.”

The JUI-F chief told the participants that D-Chowk was a congested place and staging a sit-in there or at the H-9 ground was the same thing.

He further said the army will have to decide that they have no role in future elections.

“We can’t make our army controversial,” Fazl said. “We will have to go towards the supremacy of constitution.”