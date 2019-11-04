Fazl asks PML-N, PPP to clear their position

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked on Monday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party to clear their position on the opposition’s protest against the government.

Fazl called an all parties conference at his house in Islamabad Monday to discuss the future of their protest against the government.

Participants of the conference, which lasted three hours, held consultation over the future strategy against the government.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif were among heads of five opposition parties who didn’t attend the meeting.

However, other members of the PML-N and PPP did participate in the conference.

During the APC, the JUI-F chief demanded the PML-N and PPP clear their position on the ongoing protest.

“Do you want to get rid of the rulers who came into power by rigging polls,” Fazl questioned. “The history will never forgive the ones who remain in confusion today.”

He questioned both the parties whether the JUI-F alone decided to stage the protest. “For God’s sake, do not fool the people. Devise a strategy with sincerity and we’ll be the frontline troops.”

On the other hand, Bilawal said his party had never done politics of sit-ins. He was addressing a rally in Uch Sharif Monday.

The PPP chairman said the people and his party would decide whether to participate in the JUI-F’s sit-in.

The JUI-F has been staging a protest sit-in in Islamabad since November 1. The opposition parties seek resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a snap election in the country.

Fazl details options for government

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday that they want Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down at least, or dissolve the assemblies at most.

Fazl said so while speaking to reporters at his residence in Islamabad Monday night. He said bringing a no-confidence motion was not the only constitutional way to send the prime minister home.

“Resignation is also a constitutional way,” the JUI-F chief said. “If it is not presented then it would mean that the government is not serious.”

He said he had no personal differences with the premier, however, the issue was of national significance.

Fazl said that fresh polls without election reforms were also not acceptable to them. “Of what good is an election in which a soldier again stands both inside and outside a polling station?”

He said results could have been better even if the present election act was implemented.

The JUI-F chief further said he was only a worker and didn’t grab control of the opposition from major parties.

“The Peoples Party and Nawaz-league have not yet made a final decision and the people have started making assumptions,” he said.

“The APC has declared that participants of the march belong to everyone.”