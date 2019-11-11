Fawad criticises Nawaz for seeking medical treatment abroad

Asks PML-N to apologise for not making a hospital for Nawaz

“PML-N should apologise for not making a hospital where Nawaz Sharif could be treated,” Chaudhry told SAMAA TV.

"Will the PML-N say that Nawaz was so busy in building hospitals for poor people that he could not make one for himself?" the federal minister asked.

Nawaz, who has been ailing for some time, is currently under treatment at the Sharif Medical City.

Chaudhry said that after ruling the country for 30 years, the PML-N is saying Nawaz should be sent abroad because there is no hospital in the country where the PML-N leader could be treated.

“If I were in his place [Nawaz Sharif] or PML-N’s, I would prefer to die,” Chaudhry said.

Nawaz's brother Shehbaz Sharif had approached the interior minister last week seeking removal of the PML-N leader’s name from the ECL.

Chaudhry, however, said that his government hasn’t received any summary from any department for the removal of Nawaz's name from the ECL.