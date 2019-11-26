Faryal Talpur, Asif Zardari’s remand extended till Dec 17

An accountability court extended on Monday former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur’s remands till December 17 in their money laundering and Park Lane cases.

The hearing of the case was headed by AC Judge Azam Khan. PPP leader Talpur was produced before the court, while Zardari was not presented in the accountability court due to his poor health.

NAB had arrested Zardari on June 10 and he is currently undergoing medical treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) of Islamabad which has been declared as a sub-jail.

The NAB prosecutor appraised the court after filing a supplementary reference against the accused and said the reference was going through a scrutiny process.

However, the number of accused remains the same in the reference. The NAB prosecutor has said that more evidence is being collected.

On Monday, NAB filed a supplementary reference in the fake accounts case against 14 accused, including former president Zardari his sister Talpur.

Zardari and his sister Talpur, in connivance with others, are accused of misappropriated the funds of Summit Bank by releasing unauthorised payments to M/s Regent Services and various fake/benami vendors including A-One International for purchase of G-2 Land and its construction.

