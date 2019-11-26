Tuesday, November 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Faryal Talpur, Asif Zardari’s remand extended till Dec 17

1 hour ago
Faryal Talpur, Asif Zardari’s remand extended till Dec 17

Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur. Photo: SAMAA Digital

An accountability court extended on Monday former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur’s remands till December 17 in their money laundering and Park Lane cases. 

The hearing of the case was headed by AC Judge Azam Khan. PPP leader Talpur was produced before the court, while Zardari was not presented in the accountability court due to his poor health.

NAB had arrested Zardari on June 10 and he is currently undergoing medical treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) of Islamabad which has been declared as a sub-jail.

The NAB prosecutor appraised the court after filing a supplementary reference against the accused and said the reference was going through a scrutiny process.

However, the number of accused remains the same in the reference. The NAB prosecutor has said that more evidence is being collected.

On Monday, NAB filed a supplementary reference in the fake accounts case against 14 accused, including former president Zardari his sister Talpur.

Zardari and his sister Talpur, in connivance with others, are accused of misappropriated the funds of Summit Bank by releasing unauthorised payments to M/s Regent Services and various fake/benami vendors including A-One International for purchase of G-2 Land and its construction.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
asif ali zardari faryal talpur
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.