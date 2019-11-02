Farooq Sattar has a solution to Karachi’s problems

Senior politician Dr Farooq Sattar says he has the solution to Karachi’s problems: form a 20-member commission under the control of the federal government comprising former city nazims, town planners, urban developers, architects, senior bureaucrats and businesspersons.

He was addressing the participants of the 7th Annual Karachi Conference on Saturday at IBA’s JS Auditorium.

Dr Sattar spoke about the problems faced by the metropolis, accepting certain failures of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which he had remained affiliated with until last year.

He recommended that a 20-member commission be established to look after Karachi and its problems.

Dr Sattar proposed the federal government release Rs800 billion to the commission to start it off and then reduce the funds to Rs200 billion on a yearly basis. “In this way, the city can develop faster and become viable for its citizens,” he said.

The former MQM leader supported the implementation of Article 140-A of the Constitution for Karachi and preferred it more than Article 149-4.

“Article 140-A is our rescuer and savior — the ‘Karachi walay’ are still in the Supreme Court for the implementation of the said article,” Dr Sattar said.

“We accepted our failure as we did not do things well in the past for Karachi and its people as we could have done,” he said, adding that the future of Pakistan is linked with peace in Karachi.

The criminal negligence of the federal, provincial and local governments during the recent rain spells has surfaced, he said, adding that the dynamics of Karachi are changing rapidly.

“If a PTI member becomes the city mayor, they will take another 30 years to first understand the entire system of Karachi,” he said. “We cannot afford more experience with the city”.

Dr Sattar said garbage, dengue and Congo in Karachi make the headlines in international newspapers.

