Farogh Naseem is the federal law minister once again

He retook oath on FridayFarogh Naseem is Pakistan's federal law minister once again.He resigned on Tuesday to defend army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the case challenging his tenure extension in the Supreme Court. His resignation was accepted on Wednesday. The Pakistan Bar Council has also reinstated him as a member.The day after the court granted him a six-month extension, Naseem took oath once again.Friday's oath was administered by President Arif Alvi at President House.