Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Farogh Naseem is the federal law minister once again

2 hours ago
He retook oath on Friday

Farogh Naseem is Pakistan’s federal law minister once again.

He resigned on Tuesday to defend army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the case challenging his tenure extension in the Supreme Court. His resignation was accepted on Wednesday. The Pakistan Bar Council has also reinstated him as a member.

The day after the court granted him a six-month extension, Naseem took oath once again.

Friday’s oath was administered by President Arif Alvi at President House.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
Farogh Naseem
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
farogh naseem, law minister, coas, army chief, bajwa, imran khan, arif alvi, pti
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.