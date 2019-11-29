Family of Karachi police firing victim calls for impartial investigation

The family of a man killed by the Karachi police last week says the investigation into his death is not impartial. They say the police are trying to protect their own.

Forty-year-old Nabeel Hoodbhoy was shot dead early November 22 when officers from the Gizri police opened fire on his car near Cantt Station. His friend, Raza Imam, was injured in the attack.

The three policemen involved—Sub-Inspector Ghaffar, Head Constable Aftab and Police Constable Mohammad Ali Shah—were arrested. Imam claimed they had followed them from Defence and then opened fire when they stopped the car.

A case was lodged against them at the Artillery Maidan police station on behalf of Imam under sections 302 (murder), 324 (attempted murder), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

But Hoodbhoy’s family isn’t satisfied with the way the investigation is proceeding. Their lawyer, Saif Javed Mir, addressed a press conference in Karachi on Thursday and said no high ranking officer has been suspended.

Hoodbhoy’s mother, Laila, has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan for justice. She said they won’t pardon anyone in this case.

The lawyer said these policemen opened fire on a parked car. Incidents like this have taken place in District South in the past but senior officers don’t do anything, he added.

