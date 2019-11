A man strangled and murdered his wife in a village in Jaranwala, Faisalabad on Wednesday.

The woman was a mother of two.

Gul Shahzad’s mother-in-law said he murdered her daughter because he was involved in some illegal activity and she would try to stop him.

Police have registered a case and are searching for Shahzad.

The investigation officer said the deceased married Shahzad five years ago. It was a love marriage, he said.

