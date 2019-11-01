Faced no difficulty in coverage of Azadi March: women journalists

Women journalists covering the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s Azadi March have said that they faced no difficulty in reporting events pertaining to the opposition’s protest.

Another complaint was heard Friday regarding female journalists being stopped from covering the opposition’s protest.

After the matter came to his notice, JUI-F’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi announced that there was no restriction on women journalists in this regard.

A number of women journalists covering the protest told this correspondent they faced no difficulty.

Earlier, a woman journalist working for The Independent’s Urdu service had complained soon after the Azadi March’s start that she was barred from its coverage. After this, the marchers were directed by the leaders to respect women.

On the third day of the march, a Channel 42’s anchorperson freely covered the protest in Lahore. Quratulain Hashmi told SAMAA Digital that a few individuals did pass remarks on her, but she kept working.

Members of the JUI-F’s Ansarul Islam wing were seen guarding Hashmi during the Lahore protest.

The Azadi March reached Islamabad on October 31. Several women journalists including SAMAA TV’s Amber Shamsi and Gharida Farooqui covered the events in Islamabad.

Shamsi, who hosts SAMAA TV show ‘Sawaal’, said she didn’t face any kind of difficulty while covering the march.

A female reporter associated with Channel 5 also said she was satisfied while reporting events and didn’t face any trouble.