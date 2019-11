A man, identified as Nadeem, received an extortion call demanding Rs0.5 million on Saturday in Karachi’s Nazimabad.

Nadeem, who is a property agent and owns a real estate agency, said that he got a call from the extortionists demanding money. “They threatened to murder me if I didn’t pay them the amount,” he added.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered at the Nazimabad police station. Investigations are being conducted.