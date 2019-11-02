Saturday, November 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Experts call for sterilisation of dogs in KP

3 hours ago
Experts call for sterilisation of dogs in KP

Experts say it has become necessary to stop stray dogs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from breeding as their population grows out of control.

Stray dogs have become a growing threat as more and more dog bite cases emerge in the province. Official statistics show that there are around 90,000 dog bite cases every year in the province.

Officials of the livestock department support the neutering of dogs and say one procedure would cost around Rs4,000. Animal shelters and activists are also backing the call for sterilisation of the animals instead of killing them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
dog bites khyber pakhtunkhwa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
dengue, fever, health, Pakistan, outbreak
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.