Experts call for sterilisation of dogs in KP

Experts say it has become necessary to stop stray dogs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from breeding as their population grows out of control.

Stray dogs have become a growing threat as more and more dog bite cases emerge in the province. Official statistics show that there are around 90,000 dog bite cases every year in the province.

Officials of the livestock department support the neutering of dogs and say one procedure would cost around Rs4,000. Animal shelters and activists are also backing the call for sterilisation of the animals instead of killing them.

