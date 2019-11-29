Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
Enough is enough, say Pakistani students

39 mins ago

Students across Pakistan have had enough. They want their rights and they want them now.

Scores of students, labourers and other rights union members took to the streets Friday to participate in the Student Solidarity March.

They are demanding the education budget be increased to 10% and the reinstatement of student unions. They say that the students themselves have no say in what the administration does, including framing course structures and scholarships. They want democratic rights for students and elections on campus for the unions.

 
