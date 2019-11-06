Elahi hopeful of a breakthrough in talks with JUI-F

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed on Wednesday hopes for a breakthrough in talks with the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl to end its sit-in in Islamabad.

The PML-Q leader held a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, he said talks between the two sides would succeed, however, it would take some time.

“Wait for now and pray,” Elahi told reporters. He added he would keep meeting the JUI-F chief as they had cordial ties.

However, the PML-Q leader didn’t respond to questions as to when would the sit-in end and whether the prime minister would step down.

Opposition parties have called for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and a snap election in the country. However, the JUI-F alone has been staging a protest sit-in in Islamabad.

The government and the opposition have also been holding talks to end the current political crisis. The meeting between Elahi and Fazl also came as part of the same efforts.