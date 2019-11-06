Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Elahi hopeful of a breakthrough in talks with JUI-F

2 hours ago
Elahi hopeful of a breakthrough in talks with JUI-F

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed on Wednesday hopes for a breakthrough in talks with the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl to end its sit-in in Islamabad.

The PML-Q leader held a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, he said talks between the two sides would succeed, however, it would take some time.

“Wait for now and pray,” Elahi told reporters. He added he would keep meeting the JUI-F chief as they had cordial ties.

However, the PML-Q leader didn’t respond to questions as to when would the sit-in end and whether the prime minister would step down.

Opposition parties have called for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and a snap election in the country. However, the JUI-F alone has been staging a protest sit-in in Islamabad.

The government and the opposition have also been holding talks to end the current political crisis. The meeting between Elahi and Fazl also came as part of the same efforts.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
jui-f maulana fazlur rehman Pervaiz Elahi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pervaiz Elahi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Imran Khan, PM, resignation, sit-in, Islamabad, government, opposition
 
MOST READ
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
You can now apply for Karachi's four new housing projects
You can now apply for Karachi’s four new housing projects
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Two people die after falling off Islamabad's Khanna Pull
Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull
74 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
74 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.