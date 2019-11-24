Eight-year-old boy injured by kite string in Lahore

An eight-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after his throat was slit by a kite string in Lahore late Saturday.

The incident took place on Wahdat Road in Lahore’s Ichhra neighbourhood, according to the injured boy’s family.

Abu Bakr and his father were going to a market when the boy’s throat was slit by the kite string.

He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he remains under treatment.

Residents of the area complained of kite flying in the neighbourhood every weekend night.

People kept flying kites even after the tragic incident and police did nothing, they alleged.