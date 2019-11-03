Sunday, November 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Eight arrested for waving Afghan Taliban flags at Azadi March

3 hours ago
March organisers urge people to only wave opposition party flags



Eight people were arrested on Saturday for waving the Afghan Taliban's flag at the JUI-F's Azadi March in Islamabad. 

JUI-F leaders like Maulana Ghafoor Haider said they didn't know anything about these flags and said they hadn't seen them. Despite disavowing news of the flags the march organisers called on participants not to bring flags other than those of the nine opposition parties participating in the march.

The Islamabad police took action after pictures and videos were shared of some people waving Afghan Taliban flags. The organisers demanded that the eight workers be released immediately and threatened to break their pact with the government if they were not.

The government and JUI-F organisers signed an agreement that the march would not enter Islamabad's Red Zone, where most of the government buildings are located.

Azadi March Taliban
 
