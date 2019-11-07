eDoctor launching fifth batch for out-of-practice women doctors

Women doctors who have been out of touch with their profession can now apply for Dow University’s online re-certification courses starting from December.

The university is accepting applications for its fifth batch of eDoctor, an online platform meant to bring women doctors back into the medical field. Classes will start from December 25 and the last date to apply is November 25.

Participants have a chance to get CME-accredited certification in family medicine. Courses will be in the disciplines of neurology, gynaecology, ophthalmology, psychiatry, dermatology, paediatrics and internal medicine.

Those who want to enroll need to upload their CV, recent photographs, medical degree, CNIC and PMDC registration certificate either on the eDoctor portal on the DUHS website, email to edoctor@duhs.edu.pk or send them via WhatsApp on +923008259933.

The dissolution of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council will not affect women applying for the online courses, Abdullah Butt, CEO Educast told SAMAA Digital.

Educast is an online teaching platform which in collaboration with the Dow University of Health Sciences runs virtual certification programmes for women, who have been out of touch with the profession, to address the shortage of women doctors in the country.

Currently, eDoctor has around 700 registered women doctors from Pakistan and 20 other countries including North America, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Australia and the UK.

Classes for its fourth batch began in September 2019 and will conclude in March 2020. A six-month online course in Therapeutics and e-Prescription was supposed to begin in August but has been postponed to December.

“The programme was designed in a way that was more academic and our doctors from remote areas and overseas and housewives were more interested in being given practical knowledge and learning from case studies and pharmacological guides. So we restructured the programme,” Dr Butt said.

The training will be carried out by Dow’s pharmacology department and the clinical faculty will deal with participants’ questions and answers.

