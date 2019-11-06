Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

ECP rejects Fazl’s claim pertaining to 2018 election results

58 mins ago
ECP rejects Fazl’s claim pertaining to 2018 election results

The Election Commission of Pakistan rejected on Wednesday Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s claim about results of the 2018 general election.

During his address with participants of the Islamabad sit-in Tuesday, Fazl claimed that at 95% polling stations, their polling agents had not been provided election results on Form 45. He also alleged that their agents had been forced out of polling stations.

The Form 45 details the number of votes polled for each candidate. It is signed by a presiding officer.

The ECP in its statement said it was incorrect that 95% election results were not verified. It said such stats had not been mentioned in any report.

The commission urged Fazl to abstain from issuing irresponsible statements in the future.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
ECP jui-f maulana fazlur rehman
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
You can now apply for Karachi's four new housing projects
You can now apply for Karachi’s four new housing projects
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Two people die after falling off Islamabad's Khanna Pull
Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull
74 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
74 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.