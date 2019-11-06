ECP rejects Fazl’s claim pertaining to 2018 election results

The Election Commission of Pakistan rejected on Wednesday Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s claim about results of the 2018 general election.

During his address with participants of the Islamabad sit-in Tuesday, Fazl claimed that at 95% polling stations, their polling agents had not been provided election results on Form 45. He also alleged that their agents had been forced out of polling stations.

The Form 45 details the number of votes polled for each candidate. It is signed by a presiding officer.

The ECP in its statement said it was incorrect that 95% election results were not verified. It said such stats had not been mentioned in any report.

The commission urged Fazl to abstain from issuing irresponsible statements in the future.