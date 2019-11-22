Drunk Daharki cop crashes car, refuses to ‘fry’ people anymore

The officer was caught by residents of the area. He has been identified as Sub-Inspector Rasheed Dayo.

After being caught, he began a drunken monologue in Sindhi in which he said he would “become a lawyer”.

When his captors asked whether he would leave the police force, he replied that there’s no dignity in being a policeman.

“The SSP tells me to half-fry someone and then full-fry someone else,” he complained. Half-fry and full-fry are terms used by the police to refer to the condition of suspects after encounters. Half-fry means someone who has been injured while full-fry means someone killed during a raid.

“I won’t do it anymore,” he said.