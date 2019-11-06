Drigh Road bridge is becoming a hazard for Karachi travellers

Travellers coming to Drigh Road Railway Station are suffering because the pedestrian bridge that lets them cross the tracks safely is still under construction.

According to people, reconstruction of the bridge started a while back. The bridge, however, was not closed down for pedestrians during the construction.

“There’s a huge hole in the middle of the bridge and a wooden plank has been placed on one side for people to cross,” one of the travelers complained. “It is very dangerous for us because the railways tracks are right below and if someone falls, they might die.”

The bridge is used by travellers as well as residents living in the area.

One of the residents said that they have hardly seen anyone working on the bridge and the authorities do not take notice of their complaints.