Doctors examine Nawaz at London’s Guy’s Hospital

Former premier Nawaz Sharif visited London’s Guy’s Hospital on Thursday, where he had a four-hour-long check-up by a team of doctors.

Nawaz, who has thrice been the prime minister of Pakistan, reached London through an air ambulance Wednesday. He was accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and physician Dr Adnan.

Doctors conducted Nawaz’s blood tests and examined his heart, Shehbaz told reporters outside the London hospital. They would try to ascertain the reason behind sudden drop in his platelet count.

Nawaz’s sons, Hassan and Hussain, and Dr Adnan also accompanied him to the hospital.

The Lahore High Court had allowed the former premier to travel abroad for treatment without submitting indemnity bonds. On November 16, the court instructed the government to remove the name of the PML-N supremo from the Exit Control List.

The government had allowed Nawaz to travel abroad but directed him to submit Rs7 billion surety bonds before leaving. “Nawaz Sharif can go abroad by submitting Rs7 billion indemnity bonds,” Law Minister Farogh Naseem had said at a presser on Nov 13.

The former premier was granted interim bail on humanitarian grounds on October 26 by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference. The bail was approved after the National Accountability Bureau decided not to oppose it.

The former premier was seeking treatment at Lahore’s Services Hospital and then the Sharif Medical City after his health deteriorated during incarceration last month.