Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Doctors examine Nawaz at London’s Guy’s Hospital

24 mins ago
Doctors examine Nawaz at London’s Guy’s Hospital

Former premier Nawaz Sharif visited London’s Guy’s Hospital on Thursday, where he had a four-hour-long check-up by a team of doctors.

Nawaz, who has thrice been the prime minister of Pakistan, reached London through an air ambulance Wednesday. He was accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and physician Dr Adnan.

Doctors conducted Nawaz’s blood tests and examined his heart, Shehbaz told reporters outside the London hospital. They would try to ascertain the reason behind sudden drop in his platelet count.

Nawaz’s sons, Hassan and Hussain, and Dr Adnan also accompanied him to the hospital.

The Lahore High Court had allowed the former premier to travel abroad for treatment without submitting indemnity bonds. On November 16, the court instructed the government to remove the name of the PML-N supremo from the Exit Control List.

The government had allowed Nawaz to travel abroad but directed him to submit Rs7 billion surety bonds before leaving. “Nawaz Sharif can go abroad by submitting Rs7 billion indemnity bonds,” Law Minister Farogh Naseem had said at a presser on Nov 13.

The former premier was granted interim bail on humanitarian grounds on October 26 by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference. The bail was approved after the National Accountability Bureau decided not to oppose it.

The former premier was seeking treatment at Lahore’s Services Hospital and then the Sharif Medical City after his health deteriorated during incarceration last month.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Nawaz Sharif PML-N Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N, London, Guy's Hospital
 
MOST READ
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Tharparkar hospitals on high alert as lightning kills 21
Tharparkar hospitals on high alert as lightning kills 21
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.