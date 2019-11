The Dera Ghazi Khan police have arrested a man accused of blackmailing women with private photos and videos.

The suspect, Syed Shehzad Shah, used to befriend women on social media then recorded their videos and take their photos. He used fake social media accounts to ask them for money in exchange for not leaking their private pictures, the police said.

Shah was wanted by the police for two years. Police said they were able to locate him through call detail records.

